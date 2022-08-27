Standard Protocol (STND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $168,790.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market capitalization of $644,180.34 and approximately $168,790.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00823558 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Standard Protocol
Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi.
Buying and Selling Standard Protocol
