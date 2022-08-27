Starname Price Hits $0.0402 (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Starname has traded 131.5% higher against the US dollar. One Starname coin can now be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $3.85 million and $18,989.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,972.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003966 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00128158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00087083 BTC.

Starname Profile

Starname is a coin. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values. The official website for Starname is starname.me.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starname should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

