Steem Dollars (SBD) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3.26 Million

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 27th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be bought for about $2.74 or 0.00013613 BTC on popular exchanges. Steem Dollars has a total market capitalization of $31.74 million and $3.26 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Steem Dollars has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Steem Dollars alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00577600 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00259409 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00051995 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002726 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars (SBD) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 11,575,696 coins. Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io. The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem Backed Dollars or simply Steem Dollars are stable value pegged assets issued in the Steem.it platform. SBD are pegged to the value of the USD and can be redeemed on the Steem.it platform for about one dollar worth of Steem. When Content creators receive rewards on the Steem.it platform they are made available in 50% Steem Power, which can be redeemed continuously over a period of 104 weeks, and 50% SBD which can be fully redeemed for Steem in a 5 day period. SBD can also be transfered on the Steem Platform and can be exchanged outside of the Platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem Dollars using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Dollars Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem Dollars and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.