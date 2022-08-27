Stephens Boosts First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target to $26.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $26.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 2,126.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 26,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,652,000 after acquiring an additional 38,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

