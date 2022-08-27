Stephens Increases First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) Price Target to $50.00

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stephens to $50.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on First Merchants to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised First Merchants from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

First Merchants Stock Performance

Shares of FRME opened at $40.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.73 and a 200 day moving average of $40.29. First Merchants has a 12 month low of $34.07 and a 12 month high of $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Merchants

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 5,050.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 148.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Merchants during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in First Merchants during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as public finance. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

