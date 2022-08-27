Stephens Increases Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Price Target to $23.00

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Stephens to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ONB. StockNews.com upgraded Old National Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Old National Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Old National Bancorp to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

