Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-$0.56 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $964.03 million.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €26.08 ($26.62).

Stevanato Group stock traded down €0.28 ($0.29) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €17.35 ($17.70). 323,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,663. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.65. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 1-year high of €29.18 ($29.78).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. Stevanato Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 173,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 263,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,957,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

