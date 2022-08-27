Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 0.35. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AERI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 244,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 51,517 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 477,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

