STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $35.66

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €35.66 ($36.39) and traded as high as €36.07 ($36.80). STMicroelectronics shares last traded at €35.91 ($36.64), with a volume of 1,127,423 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($37.76) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €38.00 ($38.78) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

