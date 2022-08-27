StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EPZM. Cowen downgraded Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen downgraded Epizyme from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Epizyme from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Epizyme Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EPZM opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $247.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. Epizyme has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $5.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $27.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.11 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 2,459.33% and a negative net margin of 391.90%. Analysts predict that Epizyme will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Epizyme by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Epizyme during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Epizyme by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

