StockNews.com Downgrades Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Gray Television Stock Performance

Shares of GTN stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.05. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.70.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.97 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Gray Television by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Gray Television by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

