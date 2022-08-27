StockNews.com Downgrades MBIA (NYSE:MBI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

NYSE:MBI opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. MBIA has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MBIA during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 39,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MBIA by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

