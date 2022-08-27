StockNews.com Downgrades MBIA (NYSE:MBI) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
NYSE:MBI opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. MBIA has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $17.90.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
