StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.12. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

Institutional Trading of CMC Materials

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CMC Materials by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 337.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.