StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of DCTH stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.93. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

Insider Transactions at Delcath Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delcath Systems

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel bought 62,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,938.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCTH. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $559,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.93% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

