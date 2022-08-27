StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Graham (NYSE:GHM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Graham Price Performance

Graham stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $101.44 million, a P/E ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 0.74. Graham has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $13.97.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Graham had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Graham

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graham

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.83 per share, for a total transaction of $58,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,435.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel J. Thoren acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.20 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 308,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,510.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 7.8% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 3.5% during the second quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 527,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 17,604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 6.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 65,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 1.3% during the second quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 161,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graham by 24.0% during the second quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 35,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems comprising ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems, including pumps, blowers, and electronics.

