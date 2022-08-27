StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $3.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.65. Universal Security Instruments has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.61.
About Universal Security Instruments
Featured Stories
