StockNews.com Upgrades Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of SQM opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.95 and a 200 day moving average of $85.52. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $115.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,773,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 314.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,258,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,081,000 after purchasing an additional 954,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,955,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 373.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,391,000 after purchasing an additional 730,931 shares in the last quarter. 19.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

