Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Short Interest Update

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRNW remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,159. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

