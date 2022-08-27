Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW) Short Interest Update

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRNW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 81.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance
NASDAQ STRNW remained flat at $0.25 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,159. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.27.
About Stran & Company, Inc.
