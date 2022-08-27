Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,905 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,503,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,987 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.61. 5,584,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,720,002. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $116.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.26.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.