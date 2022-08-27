Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Has $421,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 122,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,476,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 25,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 486,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 329,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,071. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.51 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

