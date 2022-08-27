Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 21.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $114,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 167,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,045,000 after buying an additional 153,777 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,918,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 855.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 115,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,286,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of IWF traded down $9.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.42. 1,465,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,524. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $235.82 and a 200-day moving average of $246.85.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

