Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC Sells 3,334 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

IJJ stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.69. 493,371 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,308. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.07. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

