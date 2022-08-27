Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) and HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Critical Analysis

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Rating) and Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.1% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get HIVE Blockchain Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Stronghold Digital Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0.57% -0.25% -0.21% Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Blockchain Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Stronghold Digital Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 61.66%. Stronghold Digital Mining has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 158.24%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than HIVE Blockchain Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares HIVE Blockchain Technologies and Stronghold Digital Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Blockchain Technologies $211.18 million 1.69 $79.62 million $0.05 86.60 Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million 2.84 -$11.21 million ($8.05) -0.23

HIVE Blockchain Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HIVE Blockchain Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HIVE Blockchain Technologies beats Stronghold Digital Mining on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

(Get Rating)

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. in September 2017. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Rating)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Blockchain Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.