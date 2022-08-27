Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Receives $114.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SUBCY. Jefferies Financial Group cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Subsea 7 from 104.00 to 105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Subsea 7 from 113.00 to 112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Subsea 7 Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $9.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

