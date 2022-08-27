Substratum Trading Down 58.1% Over Last 7 Days (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 58.1% lower against the US dollar. One Substratum coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a market capitalization of $160,683.50 and $662.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,140.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003994 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128576 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00085920 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

