Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Sumco Trading Up 1.1 %
OTCMKTS SUOPY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685. Sumco has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38.
Sumco Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sumco (SUOPY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Sumco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.