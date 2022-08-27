Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Update

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sumco Trading Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS SUOPY traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685. Sumco has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.38.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

