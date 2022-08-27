Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 560.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,467 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 460,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.