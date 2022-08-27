Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $179,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after buying an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,625,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 327.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 450,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 345,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 809,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,276,000 after purchasing an additional 339,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

SPLV opened at $64.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.35. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $58.16 and a twelve month high of $69.82.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.