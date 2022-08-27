Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $499,000 Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 157.4% during the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IEI opened at $118.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.86. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $131.43.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

