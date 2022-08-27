Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $97,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,414,000 after buying an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,188,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,799,000 after buying an additional 826,985 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,739,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,153,000 after buying an additional 723,835 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,826,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 635,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,435,000 after purchasing an additional 432,017 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.61. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

