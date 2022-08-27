Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,361,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 223,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.7 %

MDLZ opened at $62.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.30. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

