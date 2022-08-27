Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,153 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,927 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,429,311,000 after acquiring an additional 421,767 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,789,616 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,314,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,107,220,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,732,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,208,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of MA stock opened at $331.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $337.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.70. The stock has a market cap of $320.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $303.65 and a 52-week high of $399.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Macquarie dropped their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.