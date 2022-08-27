Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on September 30th

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a payout ratio of 16.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ SMMF opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $371.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.34. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $23.18 and a one year high of $30.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.19.

Institutional Trading of Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $34.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Summit Financial Group will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 57.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 3,861 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMMF. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Summit Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Summit Financial Group to $31.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

About Summit Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

Featured Stories

