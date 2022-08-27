Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.15) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5-$74.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.96 million. Sumo Logic also updated its FY23 guidance to ($0.56)-($0.54) EPS.

Sumo Logic Trading Up 4.1 %

SUMO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. 1,486,518 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,137. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.64.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 51.30% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUMO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.93.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $33,167.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 824,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $40,555.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 220,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,614,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,355 shares of company stock worth $982,008 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sumo Logic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sumo Logic by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sumo Logic by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. It offers Continuous Intelligence Platform, a cloud-native, multi-tenant, and secure service that leverages to enable reliability and security of cloud applications and workloads.

