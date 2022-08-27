Sun Life Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Sun Life Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,640 shares during the period. Crescent Capital BDC makes up about 0.9% of Sun Life Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $19,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 43,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 18,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Crescent Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Crescent Capital BDC from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 37,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,447. The company has a market cap of $539.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average is $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.61%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

