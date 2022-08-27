Sun Life Financial Inc. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,233 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 309.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Comcast by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $36.80. The stock had a trading volume of 21,742,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,215,176. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.57 and a one year high of $61.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.00. The stock has a market cap of $162.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

