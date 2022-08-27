Sun Life Financial Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sun Life Financial Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $10.09 on Friday, reaching $336.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,188. The company has a market capitalization of $114.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.08.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GS. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares in the company, valued at $34,278,946.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,004,814 shares of company stock worth $24,578,694. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

