Sun Life Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 10.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International Stock Performance

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.15.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $5.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,747,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.92.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.68%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.