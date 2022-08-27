Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Sun Life Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EFX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equifax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.13.

Shares of EFX traded down $10.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $197.13. The stock had a trading volume of 565,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,909. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.25 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.77 and its 200 day moving average is $208.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.06. Equifax had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

