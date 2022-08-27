Sun Life Financial Inc. Sells 352 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sun Life Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. KGI Securities cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Insider Activity

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $26,161.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,750.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,309,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,367,469. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

