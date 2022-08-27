SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 3,633.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SunLink Health Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunLink Health Systems stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SSY – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of SunLink Health Systems worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunLink Health Systems Price Performance

SSY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 673,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,271. SunLink Health Systems has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

About SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates an 84-bed community hospital, which includes an 18-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation center.

