Super Zero Protocol (SERO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.53 Million

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000627 BTC on major exchanges. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.95 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.88 or 0.07388354 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00163640 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MeetPle (MPT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Super Zero Protocol

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 618,598,800 coins and its circulating supply is 366,062,942 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

