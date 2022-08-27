Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 717 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of FMC by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC opened at $113.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.42. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.42 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

