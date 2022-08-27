suterusu Market Capitalization Achieves $2.05 Million (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $25,023.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get suterusu alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005026 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004051 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00129177 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00032557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00083772 BTC.

suterusu Profile

suterusu (CRYPTO:SUTER) is a coin. It launched on October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

suterusu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade suterusu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase suterusu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for suterusu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for suterusu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.