suterusu (SUTER) Tops 1-Day Volume of $48,235.00

suterusu (SUTER) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, suterusu has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One suterusu coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. suterusu has a market capitalization of $2.09 million and approximately $48,235.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004975 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,104.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002543 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00128592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032548 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00086201 BTC.

suterusu Profile

SUTER is a coin. Its genesis date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io. The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling suterusu

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

