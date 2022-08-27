SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $410.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.90. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SIVB shares. Argus upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $674.00 to $554.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

