Swop Price Tops $0.90 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Swop has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $17,856.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swop coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00004509 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Swop has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002208 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00828977 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Swop Profile
Swop’s total supply is 2,557,564 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,154 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi.
