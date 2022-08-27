Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Up 452.5% in August

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,500 shares, a growth of 452.5% from the July 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,969,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of SEGI stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 20,193,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,820. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a diversified entertainment company, which specializes in the acquisition, marketing, and worldwide distribution of feature-length motion pictures. The company is based in Seattle, Washington.

