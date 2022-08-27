Sycomore Asset Management Acquires 2,075 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Linde comprises 1.0% of Sycomore Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sycomore Asset Management’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Linde to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.60.

Linde Price Performance

Linde stock traded down $10.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $286.25. 1,782,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,251,683. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $292.37 and its 200-day moving average is $303.19. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $265.12 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $142.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.