Sycomore Asset Management Buys Shares of 111,000 ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 111,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MJ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,825.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSEARCA:MJ traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,264,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,617. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

